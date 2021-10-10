Mostly sunny early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Memorial service for Ryan Alan Parrish, 39, of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Roy Lanten officiating.
Ryan passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 in Lawton.
Burial will follow at Walters Cemetery, Walters.
Ryan was born on June 18, 1982 in Pampa, Texas to Thomas Frank and Donna Sue (Drinnon) Parrish. He grew up in Texas and Elgin, where he attended school, graduating from Elgin High School in 2001. He then worked with his dad at TP Enterprises while attending Vo-Tech. He later worked as a chef for Best Western, Lawton County Club, and the Hilton. He then trained as a card dealer for Comanche Nation Casino. Ryan enjoyed fishing and the OU Sooners and Dallas Cowboys. He also loved to cook for his family.
He is survived by his mother, Donna Sue Parrish, of Lake Waurika,; his fiance, LaToya Cathey, of the home; his sons: Bryan Parrish and Keyshawn Jenkins, both of Lawton; his daughter, Nevaeh Parrish, of Lawton; his sisters and brother-in-law, Dawn and Jason Miears, of Lawton and Alicia Parrish, of Lawton; his mother-in-law, Cherly Hastings, of Lawton,; nieces and nephews and their spouses: Danielle and Taylor Cotton; Kaleb and Katelyn Miears; Kolton Miears; Nala Hastings; Mya Hastings, and Aaliyah Crawford; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Frank Parrish; his grandparents, Billy Ray and Evelyn Parrish and Floyd and Odessa Drinnon; and his father-in-law, Charley Heddlesten.