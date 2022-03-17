Funeral for Ruthie Lesheal Lesley, Lawton, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, March 18, 2022, Comanche County Coliseum.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Whinery Huddleston Funeral Services.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com