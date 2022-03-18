Ruthie Lesheal Lesley, age 58, of Lawton passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at her residence.
Ruthie was born on July 5, 1963 in Frankfurt, Germany to Eugene and Ruby Miggins. She worked at Lawton Public Schools, drove and monitored school buses as well as taught Arts and Crafts at the Boys and Girls Club. She helped raise and influence many kids in her community. In her free time, she enjoyed arts and crafts and selling her jewelry but most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, James C. Lesley, she is survived by her parents, Eugene and Ruby Miggins; one son, Thomas E. Razor Jr.; two grandchildren: Kai Razor and Iyla Razor; two sisters: Barbara Doss and Lenda Douglas; one brother, Claude Miggins and several nieces and nephews: LaToya Burns and husband Demonsha; Azariah Perkins; Azavion Cobb; Amina Floyd; Aamiah Burns; Ebony (Tisha) Emmitt and husband Aquarius; Kenyatta Miggins-Hall; Malachi Miggins-Dobbins; Moniya Emmitt; Karter Emmitt; Amari Emmitt; Emani Emmitt; Morketta Star LeeChell Douglas; Alfred TraMaun Douglas; Arkkieta Nicole Allen; NaKayla Star D’Vine Allen; Jun’l Zerria D’nay Mosley; Rachael Jeanette Ambro-sia Allen, Hinata Syelente ReéNeé Allen and Raphael Eleaf Allen Jr. along with numerous other relatives and close friends.
Funeral services for Ruthie Lesheal Lesley will be on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Great Plains Coliseum under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.