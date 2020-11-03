Graveside service for Ruth Whiteley will be at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Duncan City Cemetery, Duncan, Oklahoma with Rev. John Cullison, Pastor of Geronimo First Baptist Church, Geronimo, Oklahoma officiating.
Ruth Elder Whiteley, Lawton, Oklahoma, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was born in Duncan, Oklahoma to Oscar and Maude (Nixon) Abrams on December 30, 1927.
Ruth attended Duncan High School where she was a member of the pep club and the Octet Club. At age 15 years of age she finished third in the inaugural year of the Bathing Beauty Contest at the Fuqua Park City Pool, Duncan, Oklahoma. She graduated from Duncan High School in 1946. Ruth married Louis “Lou” Whiteley on May 30, 1947 in Dallas, Texas. Lou passed away February 16, 2018. They were married for 70 years.
She and Louis moved to Edmond, Oklahoma where Louis attended Central State University. Lou’s first coaching and teaching job was at Edmond Memorial High School. Their first son, Michael, was born in 1951. They moved to Ringling, Oklahoma where Lou was the football coach. Their second son, Bill, was born in 1954. The family later moved to Lawton, Oklahoma where Ruth was a stay at home mother to take care of her sons. Ruth began a career as a secretary at Tomlinson Junior High School for many years. She retired to spend more time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her much joy and happiness.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael Whiteley and wife Joetta of Lawton, Oklahoma and their children Kara and Dr. Keefe Carbone of Cache, Oklahoma and their children Parker and Chase Carbone, Brooke and Brandon Kephart of Duncan, Oklahoma and their girls, Jordyn and Kynlee. Bill Whiteley and wife Kim of Geronimo, Oklahoma and their son Ryan Whiteley and wife Laura of Oklahoma City and her niece, Jo Jean Johnson and her family of Lawton and two nephews, Tom Whiteley and family from Moore, Oklahoma and Jim Whiteley of Lawton, Oklahoma
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, Geneva Kincannon and Mary Brown, two brothers, Colonel and Robert Abrams and a nephew, Tom Kincannon.
