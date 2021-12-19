Ruth Steiner Clyburn

The celestial choir gained an accomplished accompanist when Ruth Clyburn passed away on Dec. 3, 2021. Ruth was born Jan. 3, 1928, in Louisburg, Kansas, in the middle of a blizzard, to W. L. and Marie Steiner. Her family moved to Cyril shortly afterward when Ruth’s father became Superintendent of the APCO Refinery in 1929. Ruth often talked about living in a house inside the Refinery and how scary it was when there was a fire and they would have to evacuate.
Ruth graduated from Cyril High School in 1946 and married her high school sweetheart, Jerry Clyburn, in 1948. Ruth began playing piano at an early age and later attended the University of Oklahoma for almost two years, majoring in music. Ruth taught piano in Cyril until she was 90 years old, including more than 400 students and three generations of some families. She was the pianist / organist for the First Christian Church in Cyril for 75 years. She shared her skills widely wherever music was needed — high school commencements and countless weddings and funerals. She even served as accompanist and “straight man” for Ole Jerry’s comedy music act.
Ruth and Jerry grew up in Cyril and raised their family there. After the Refinery closed down, Jerry got a short-term job in Germany. They toured many of the sites of Europe for six months before they returned to Cyril, to the great joy of her piano students and her church.
Ruth was a skilled seamstress. She made clothes for her children as they were growing up, and, in her later years, she made quilts for all her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as they came along. She was also one of the quilting ladies who met at the First Christian Church five days a week for hours of stitching and socializing (a beautiful group of women, by the way).
Ruth and Jerry raised four children. (Jerry died in 1996.) Their oldest, Steve, and his wife Sue, live in Rhode Island and have four children: Sheila is partners with Brian Regan, and has one son, Tyler; Stephany is married to Marc Savaria and has two sons, Mason and Max; Shari is married to Dennis Carley and has two sons, Evan and Reece; and Steven is married to Katie.
Mike and his wife Doe live on Whidbey Island in Washington and have three children: Shane, Sasha, and Birdie. Birdie is married to Kyle Stahr, and has two sons, Milo and Levi.
Suzanne lives in Oklahoma City and has two daughters: Sonja is married to Jeff Mangrum and has three children, Laney, Jackson, and Katie; Staci is married to Jeremy Rudd and has two children, Logan and Ethan.
Cindy and her husband Philip Swicegood live in South Carolina and have two children: Stephanie and Susanna.
Ruth was a loving mother, a dedicated wife, and a devout Christian. She instilled a strong moral code and a love of music and chocolate chip cookies in her children.
A memorial service will be held this spring at the First Christian Church in Cyril (date and time to be announced later). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruth’s memory to the First Christian Church of Cyril, or to the employees’ Christmas fund at Legend at Rivendell, the assisted living facility where she spent the last few years of her life making new friends, playing the piano for church services, winning prizes daily at bingo, working countless jigsaw puzzles, and enjoying her daily dose of ice cream and chocolate.