Ruth Lorene Leese was born on March 11, 1959 to Opal and Robert Hite. She passed away on May 17, 2021 at her home.
From an early age Ruth, “Lori” as friends and family called her, was always a lover of nature and animals. She took ballet and dance as a child into her teens. Lori had three sisters and one brother. She was an aunt, a sister and also a mother to daughter Tiffany Leese-Garrett of Lawton. Her favorite title though was “Nana” to her four grandbabies, Kathryn, Vincent, Aiden and Logan. She loved them more than anything.
You could always find Lori as the life of a party. She loved to dance to Stevie Nicks music and just be free, a true “flower child” at heart. Lori had the biggest and kindest heart you could find.
She is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Leese-Garrett of Lawton; sister, Joanne Rackley of Cache; and sister Gloria and husband, Charles Brown of Indiahoma.
She is preceded in death by her parents Opal and Robert Hite, brother, Jack Hite; sister, Nita Buckley, nephews: David Brown; Frederick Stuever and Chad Rackley; niece, Sherry Harris; and brother-in-law, Jerry Rackley.