Graveside service for Ruth Illene Crabtree, 80 of Lawton will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Crabtree passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her home at Paradise Valley.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will begin on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and continue on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a family and friends gathering from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The Crabtree family has chosen a graveside service for the safety of those who want to attend in a casual outside atmosphere.
Ruth was born on November 6, 1939 in Medicine Park, Oklahoma to Edward A. Hilliary, Sr. and Leona (Miller) Hilliary. She attended Elgin Public Schools, graduating from Elgin High School in 1958. She married Robert John Crabtree on June 10, 1958 at Northwest Church of Christ and they lived for a while in Medicine Park and later moved to Lawton. In 1966, they made Paradise Valley their home. Ruth worked at LW Duncan TV Table Time Delivery and also for Employee Benefits of Lawton for many years before working at the Registrars Office at Cameron University until her retirement in 2000. Ruth collected antiques including cobalt blue items and old mason jars.
She is survived by her sons and daughter in law, Johnny and Haila Crabtree and James and Cheryl Crabtree; her sister and brother in law, Clara and Bob Bressman, all of Paradise Valley; her sister in law, Dora Hilliary, of Medicine Park; five grandchildren and their spouses, Corey and Kimberly Catlin, Jennifer and Dylan McDonald, Jeremy and Emily Crabtree, Brandy Frazier, and Chris and Brittany Brown; and her great grandchildren, Andre, Treyvon, Levi, Jaxyn, Emberlynn, Bryanna, Corbin, Gavin, August, Harper, and Roczen.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Leona Hilliary; her husband, Robert J. Crabtree who passed away on July 3,2014; and her brothers, Edward A. Hilliary, Jr. and wife, Jo Hilliary and Kenneth Hilliary.
