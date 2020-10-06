Ruth Barbara Brown nee Frederick passed away on September 30, 2020. She was 93. Ruth was born in Pittston, PA to Anthony and Mary Frederick. She was the 9th of 10 children. Ruth moved to Newark, NJ and worked at the American Can Company in Hillside, NJ until she retired. After moving to Freehold, NJ, Ruth worked as a court clerk at the Monmouth County Courthouse and as a tax preparer at H&R Block.
Ruth was preceded in death by her two husbands, Kenneth Hopkins and Fred Brown, as well as her brothers and sisters; Elizabeth Gavigan, Marie McGarry, Anthony Frederick, Henry Frederick, Rita Kress, Claire Mullarkey, Robert Frederick, Joan Healey, and John Frederick. Ruth was also preceded in death by her children: Robert Hopkins, Leanne Janco, Fred Hopkins, and Tom Brown, as well as her grandson, Joseph Hopkins.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Brown) Harris and her husband Joe of Elgin, OK, her grandchildren: Dawn Green and husband Chris, Sparta, NJ, Joyce Storm and husband Jeffrey, Columbia, SC, Christine Barnett, Columbia, SC, Tom Hopkins and wife Renee, Manville, NJ, Shannon Harris, Moore, OK, Kim Coffman and husband Eli, Norman, OK, Beth Wakefield and husband Matt, Hennepin, OK, and Jennifer Rush and husband Robert, Marlow, OK. Ruth is also survived by 20 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements will be managed by the Elgin Funeral Home, 602 A. Street, Elgin, OK. Because of Covid 19 precautions, there will be no visitation. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Ann Catholic Church, 8492 State Highway 17, in Elgin at 10:00 am on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Anyone attending the mass will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing for the safety of all. Burial of ashes will take place at a later time in the family plot of St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hughestown, PA.
