Funeral service for Ruth Ann Rounds Metcalf will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 in Westminster Presbyterian Church with Rev. Devon M. Reynolds and Rev. Mark Henslee officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Ruth Ann Rounds Metcalf died Monday, March 6, 2023 in Lawton at the age of 90. She was born Sept. 1, 1932 in Cold Springs to Reid J. and Eunice (Murphey) Dickson. She attended school and graduated from Consolidated 8 (Con 8).
Ruth Ann worked at the TG&Y in Hobart and as a bookkeeper in a men’s wear store, at Hobart Flour and Feed and at Craterville Park prior to beginning her career with Civil Service in 1966 at Fort Sill, working in Supply and Maintenance, Directorate of Logistics. She retired from her Civil Service job in 1988 and the very next day she went to work for her son, Don, as a bookkeeper in his accounting firm, retiring in 2012.
She married Charles L. Rounds on Aug. 2, 1969 in Lawton. He preceded her in death on Nov. 6, 2009. She later married Kenneth L. Metcalf on Oct. 14, 2017 in Lawton. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she had served as an elder. She also enjoyed reading and watching the OKC Thunder play basketball.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. Metcalf, of the home; her son and daughter-in-law, Don Smith and Joy Enos, Lawton; two grandchildren and their spouses: Dustin and Tiffany Smith, Edmond, and Brent and Cameron Smith, Alpharetta, Georgia; four great-grandchildren: Bishop and Tytus Smith and Finley and Reagan Smith; her brother and sister-in-law, Eldon and Dee Dickson, Reno, Nevada; and her step-children: Joyce A. Chappell, Duncan, and Lisa M. France and husband Kevin, Republic, Missouri; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Her parents and three brothers, Norris, Ralph and David Leo Dickson, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Oklahoma Chapter, P.O. Box 735285, Dallas TX 75373-5285