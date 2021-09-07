Ruth Ann Howell was born on Jan. 21, 1942 to Austin and Virginia Laurenzana Scott. She grew up in Lawton, and graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School. She later met the love of her life, Gary Howell from Apache, whom she would go on to build a life with. Ruth Ann was quiet, witty, and even feisty sometimes when warranted! But on the other side of that her spark, laughter, and smile are something that will forever live on. Ruth Ann left earth to meet her Heavenly Father on Aug. 18, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Howell; her sister, Barbara Gossett; and her parents, Austin and Virginia Laurenzana Scott.
Her survivors include her sister, Geraldine Pistone of Castle Rock, CO; her three children: Robert Cornell and John Howell of Elgin, and Kelli Howell Anderson of Oklahoma City; six grandchildren: Kenny Stickel; Casey Bush; Hunter Howell; and Hayley; Trinity; and Landon Anderson; six great-grandchildren: Evie; Tanner; and Savanna Stickel; Jaylin Haynesworth, and Ezra and David Schmitz. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was a woman who made a place in the heart of many and will always be loved. A celebration of life will be held in her honor on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in the Warrior Room at the Comanche Nation Casino at 2 p.m. for whoever would like to attend.