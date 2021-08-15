Rusty “Juce” Alan Wilson, 42, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 in Lawton.
Rusty’s family will plan a celebration of life at a later date. Cremation and all arrangements have been entrusted to Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow.
Rusty was born Wednesday, Dec. 20, 1978 in Carson City, NV, to Larry Wilson and Selma Jackson. He lived in Reno, NV all of his life, until moving to Lawton in December 2020. Rusty was an employee of the Lawton Food Bank. He married Darla Reese Woods, the love of his life, on April 9, 2021 in Carthage, MO. Rusty was a supporter and member of many different organizations. He enjoyed playing video games with his son, riding skateboards, and playing with his cat. Rusty also enjoyed graffiti and was a well known graffiti artist in Reno. He was a loving man and he always took an opportunity to help someone in need. Most importantly Rusty loved his family, especially his son, and he will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his wife and son, Cash Wilson both of the home; father, daughter, Macailah Pierce of Austin, TX; his parents; two sisters: Tara Graham and husband Matt of Mount Ranier, MD; and Laura Wilson of Reno, NV, many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
