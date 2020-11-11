Funeral service for Russell Shoemate, 56, of Cache, Oklahoma, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma.
Burial will be at Pecan Cemetery under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Russell joined his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 9, 2020, in Lawton, Oklahoma, after a long and courageous struggle with cancer.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and the church.
Russell was born on February 17, 1964, in Lawton, Oklahoma to Bill and Helen (Russell) Shoemate. He grew up in Clinton and Lawton where he attended school, playing football for Clinton Junior High and Lawton High School. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1982 and attended Cameron University and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, being honored with the Communication Student of the Year Award. He then worked for Y-104 Radio Station in Wichita Falls. Russell married Melinda Norrell on May 5, 1990, in Lawton, Oklahoma, and shortly after he began his career at Walmart in Anadarko, Oklahoma, in 1991 where he worked as the assistant manager. He then transferred to Walmart in Chickasha and later was promoted to co manager at the Duncan Walmart. He and Melinda had their daughter, Kaylee, in 1999. Russell continued with Walmart and the family moved to Eastland, Texas, in 2006 where Russell was the store manager there for five years before moving to Ardmore, Oklahoma, where he became the store manager of the Madill Walmart. In 2015, they moved to Cache, Oklahoma, and Russell was assigned the Altus Walmart where he remained the store manager until his passing. Russell was a true Christian and a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Cache, Oklahoma.
He is survived by his wife, Melinda Shoemate, of the home; his daughter, Kaylee Shoemate, of the home; his parents, Bill and Helen Shoemate; his brothers and sister-in-law, Jay Shoemate and Kevin and Linda Newsom; his mother-in-law, Dora Norrell; his aunt, Florence Elkins; and his nephew, Christian Shoemate, all of Lawton, Oklahoma; numerous cousins; his best friend, Jamie Cox, of Lubbock, Texas; and a host of loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Marvin Norrell; and his uncle, Max Elkins.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.