Russell (Rusty) T. Simmons peacefully went to Glory October 10th 2020, Tuesday morning.
Graveside service will be 1:00 P.M. Friday October 16, 2020 at Little Washita Cemetery with Pastor Kenneth Laurenzana officiating. Burial Will Follow at Little Washita Cemetery in Fletcher under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
Rusty was born on April 17, 1938 to Roy and Lottie (Carpio) Simmons in Lawton. Rusty grew up in Boone-Apache and graduated at Apache High. Rusty excelled in every sport he played; Basketball, State Champion in Archery, horseshoes, and his fondest hobby, training quarter horses. Rusty loved to laugh. He always had a great sense of humor. Rusty made a career, and after 30 years, retired as a drywall finisher. He took pride by leaving his initials in his work. Rusty has left behind a long list of family and friends who will miss him dearly. He was a proud full blood Comanche and a member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.
He is survived by his only sister Yvonne Chockpoyah, his three daughters Sherry Smith, Terry Simmons, and Lillie Simmons, and his only son Sean Simmons. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Lottie Simmons, his oldest brother Kenneth, and his baby brother Pete.