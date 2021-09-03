Funeral service for Russell Burk, will be at Antioch Baptist Church, Lawton, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 2 p.m., Vivian Garza officiating under direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Interment in the Cache Cemetery, Cache.
Russell Wayne Burk was born to Neal William Burk and Lois Pauline (Ryans) Burk on Aug. 20, 1948 in Lawton, and departed this life in Anadarko, on Aug. 31, 2021 at the age of 73 years and 12 days.
Russell grew up in Lawton, then Faxon and on to Geronimo. He attended Geronimo schools from 5th thru 12th grades, graduating from GHS in 1966. He married Karen Kay Johnston on Feb. 5, 1968 at Wichita Falls, TX and to the union two sons were born. They made their home in Lawton until moving to Geronimo in 1980. He was drafted in the late 60’s, serving honorably in the U.S. Army.
He enjoyed playing pool, spending time with his grandkids, watching basketball and playing when he was younger. Russell also enjoyed collecting antique cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Ronnie Burk.
Survivors include his companion, Nancy Bryant of Geronimo; a son, Rusty Burk of Geronimo; a daughter-in-law, Shelly Burk of Lawton; four brothers: Roger Neal Burk and Helen; James Burk and Joyce; Larry Burk and Barbara; all of Geronimo, and Donnie Burk and Donna of Lawton; a sister, Tandi Pauline McCarthy and Victor of Geronimo; five grandchildren: Brittani Burk; Braden Burk; Brennan Burk; Braylee Burk and Chelo Arce; two great-grandchildren: Nataleigh and Riot, and two more on the way; other relatives and friends.