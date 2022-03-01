Rudolph Wilson Jr. Mar 1, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral for Rudolph Wilson Jr., 67, Lawton will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.Mr. Wilson died Feb. 13, 2022.Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rudolph Wilson Jr. Funeral Lawton Tribute Whinery-huddleston Chapel Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists