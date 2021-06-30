Rudolph Tanequodle, Sunrise April 5,1963, Sunset June 25, 2021.
Rudy worked as a custodian for United Methodist Church then moved to work for Cedar Crest Manor where he later retired. Rudy was born and raised in Lawton, and he loved his family Immensely. Rudy was an avid OU fan and loved to watch sports.
Growing up he went to Concho Indian School where he played football and ran track; from there he went to Fort Sill Indian School where he was Student of the Month, played basketball, football and boxed for three years where he won a Golden Gloves Championship. He went to Lawton High School his senior year and graduated in 1981.
Rudy is preceded in death by his mother, Lois Karty Gonzalez; father, Nelson Tanequodle; sister, Dayle (Dodie) Murff; grandparents: George and Katie (Botone) Karty.
He is survived by a son and daughter: Aaron and Shannon Tanequodle; grandson, Hayden Riley Munger; brothers: Chris and wife Emma; Randolph and wife Barbara and Mike Gonzalez; sisters: Michelle Gonzalez Satepauhoodle and husband Ronny; Shelly and Paula as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Viewing will be Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Comanche Nation Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at Comanche Nation Funeral Home.