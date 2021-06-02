Memorial service for Ruby M. Rollins may be viewed at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021 on ZOOM, ID # 82135313709, password # 19801 with Larry LaRoche officiating.
Ruby M. Rollins , 99, of Lawton, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at her home.
Ruby was born Feb. 9, 1922 in Washita, to Virgil Elmer Stone and Lily Ivy (Tate) Stone. She grew up in Washita and attended school at Washita, Fort Cobb and Broxton. She quit school in order to help her family on the farm. She drove a team of horses and plowed the fields and chopped cotton. She was a homemaker. She married Francis M. Rollins in October 1939. He preceded her in death on Sept. 2, 1984.
She was a member of Heritage Hills Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Lawton.
Ruby is survived by her daughter, Gayla Rollins of the home; three sons: Jackie and Brenda Rollins; Jimmy and Betty Rollins, and Pete Rollins, all of Lawton; two sisters: Hazel Lassen of Fresno, California; Mary B. Jenkins of Apache; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many extended family members in California.
She was preceded in death by husband, parents, twin sons, Larry and Garry Rollins, son, Bobby Rollins, sisters: Vergie Paul, Dorothy Smith, Maudie Gibson, JoAnn Rogers, Virginia Burns, brothers, Morris Stone, Oransby Stone, Jesse Stone, Billy Stone, Bobby Stone and Jesse Stafford, and her special friends, Jim and Joyce Marshall.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Montevista Rehabilitation and Skilled Care and the nurses at Kindful Hospice for the wonderful care they provided for their mother.
