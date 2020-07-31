Funeral Services for Ruby Lee Veal, age 81, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Spirit Christian Church (702 NW Fort Sill Blvd.) in Lawton, with Senior Minister Jesse Marshall and Dr. Michael Logan will officiate.
Ruby Veal departed this life on Friday, July 24, 2020. Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 3, 2020 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, in Elgin, under the direction of Howard-Harris Funeral Services, Lawton. Viewing and Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 31, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue) in Lawton.
Ruby Lee Green Veal was born March 30, 1939 in Cheneyville, LA to Aretta (Henton) and Matthew Green, Sr. Having come to Lawton, OK in 1962 she was a member of the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. She married the late Major Raymond Veal Jr., U.S. Army (Retired) on April 19, 1959 in Rapides Parish (Lloyd’s Bridge), LA and a union that continued 47-years to the time of his death.
Cherishing her memory are the survivors: Her children: Raquetta Rekina Veal, Lawton; Reginald Ray (Vonnicia) Veal, of Pearland, TX, Raymond Russell (Lois) Veal of Lawton, Ronald Raimondo Veal of Shawnee, OK, Reynold Reynaud Veal of Lawton, and Racardo Rhonduas Veal of Lawton; 14 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; sibings, other relatives, in-laws, and friends.