Funeral services for Ruby K. McLean, 88, will be on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church of Lawton, OK, Steve Hill, minister officiating.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home. The family will be available from 6-8 p.m.

