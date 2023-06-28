Funeral services for Ruby K. McLean, 88, will be on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church of Lawton, OK, Steve Hill, minister officiating.
Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home. The family will be available from 6-8 p.m.
Interment will be at the Post Cemetery on Fort Sill, OK following her funeral service.
Ruby passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023.
Ruby was born on Jan. 14, 1935, in Green County, North Carolina, to Martin Luther and Sarah Elizabeth (Harris) Pridgen. Growing up on a farm and being the 2nd oldest of seven children instilled in Ruby a strong work ethic and the ability to contribute to the family’s agricultural needs. Learning how to work in the fields, gave her practical skills, and understanding of the importance of hard work and perseverance. This made her a resilient and dedicated individual and prepared her for life.
Ruby met a young marine in Oceanside, California, named William A. McLean. They married on Aug. 28, 1956. William preceded her in death on Oct. 6, 2008. Their marriage marked the beginning of their long journey as a military family. To their union they had four children. Ruby supported her husband during his 26 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. Being a military spouse often involves dealing with the unique challenges of frequent relocations, adjusting to new communities, long separations due to deployments or training and adapting to the demands of life. Ruby’s support played a crucial role in the well-being of her family while her husband served. She devoted her time and energy to nurturing and caring for their four children, managing everyday household tasks and providing a loving supportive environment for her family.
Ruby’s deep love for the LORD led her to become a devoted and longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church. She found joy and fulfillment while serving her Lord.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Bobby and Debbie McLean of Atlantic, Iowa, and Bill and Michelle McLean of Fairview, Texas; her daughters and sons-in-law: Kathy and Larry Hodgin of Lawton, OK and Ruth and Sandy Parrish of Bainbridge, Ohio; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; her brother, Herbert Duloye Pridgen of Kinston, NC; her sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Bobby Banks of Grifton, N.C.; many nieces and nephews and cherished friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Sue Pridgen Hill; and her three brothers: Julian Pridgen, James Pridgen and David Pridgen.