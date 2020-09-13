Graveside services and burial for Ruby Jane McClellon will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at Altus Cemetery (Falcon Road), in Altus, with pastor, Rev. R. Wilson, officiating.
Ruby Jane McClellon (Brooks), age 71, passed over to glory on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Round Rock, Texas after a long battle with breast cancer.
She was born on March 17, 1949 to George and Mary Brooks in Olustee, OK. Ruby attended Lincoln High School and graduated from Altus High School, in Altus, OK in 1967. After high school, Ruby attended Job Corps in Albuquerque, NM. Later, she lived and worked in New York with her older sister, Daisy. Returning to Altus, Ruby attended Western Oklahoma State College where she studied early childhood development. Ruby worked for Altus Public Schools in various areas for over 35 years before her retirement in 2019. She was baptized early in life at St. John’s Baptist Church in Altus, where she remained a life-long member. She married Wendell McClellon, Sr., on July 31, 1969. Together they raised four children in Altus.
Cherishing her memory, she is survived by Wilma Jean Trotter (Sister) of Electra, TX, Rudolph Hodge (Brother) of Chickasha, OK; Wendell McClellon, Jr., (Son) of Round Rock, TX, Traci McClellon (Daughter) of Altus, Chad McClellon (Son) of North Richland Hills, TX, Todd McClellon (Son) of Altus; four grandchildren: Jarren, Racquel, Elijah and Brice; 4 great grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces, cousins, in-laws and dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wendell, Sr.; her parents; her brothers: George Brooks, Jr., and Charles Brooks and her sister, Daisy Fox.