Funeral service for Ruby G. Roberts will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Palmer, Minister, Eighth and Lee Church of Christ officiating.
Private family burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Ruby G. Roberts died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in Oklahoma City, at the age of 94. She was born Jan. 26, 1927 in Frederick, to Cletus V. and Wilma Opal (Williams) Zumwalt. She grew up in Frederick and was a graduate of Frederick High School. She married Earl A. Roberts, Jr. on Jan. 8, 1945 in Frederick. He preceded her in death on Nov. 24, 2007.
Ruby moved to Lawton in the early 1950’s. She began working as a secretary for the school principal at Central Junior High School, later transferring to Lawton High School where she worked until her retirement. She was a faithful member of the Eighth and Lee Church of Christ.
She is survived by three daughters and their spouses: Judy and Mike Williams, Perkins; Susie and Rick Murphy, Edmond; and Shelley and Jeff Knox, Oklahoma City; four grandchildren and their spouses: Wade Golden and Anne Williams; Staci and Josh Sukontaraks; Stephanie and Cole Duvall and Preston Murphy; and three great-grandchildren: Cortnie, Sylvia and Olivia.
Her husband and her parents preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Eighth and Lee Church of Christ, P.O. Box 285, Lawton, Oklahoma 73502.