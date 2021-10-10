Mostly sunny early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Ruby Anderson Kirkes, 79, was welcomed by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, into her eternal rest on Monday evening, Sept. 27, 2021, in Lawton.
Ruby was born on Aug. 9, 1942, in Lawton, to Ray and Olga Anderson. She married Davy Kirkes on Aug. 30, 1969, at St. John Lutheran Church.
Ruby was a lifelong resident of Lawton. She attended school at Will Rogers Elementary, Central Jr. High and graduated from Lawton High in 1960. After graduation Ruby spent the next 36 years working for the Federal Government, retiring from Social Security Administration in 1997.
Ruby will be greatly missed by her husband, Davy T. Kirkes, of the home; sons: Mitchell Reed of Lawton, and Tim Kirkes of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; grandsons: Jacob Reed of Lawton, and Taylor Kirkes of Marion, Iowa; a sister, Ardella Schmidt and husband the Rev. Warren Schmidt of Concordia, Mo.; and sister-in-law, Barbara Camp-Anderson of Lawton. Also many beloved nieces and nephews.
Ruby was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Ray P. Anderson and Olga Odland Anderson; sister, Wanda Jean Varline; brother-in-law, Frank Varline; and brother, Bill Ray Anderson.
A memorial service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, 102 SW 7th in Lawton on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Bill Schneider, pastor, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 102 SW 7th Street, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501 or to the local Alzheimer’s Chapter.