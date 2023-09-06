Memorial service for Ruben Lawrence Stoll, age 84, of Indiahoma, will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, 305 Main Street, Indiahoma, with Rev. Les Banks officiating. Mr. Stoll passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Ayers Nursing Home in Snyder. Inurnment will follow at IOOF Cemetery, Indiahoma, under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home.

Ruben was born on April 21, 1939, to Dan Sr. and Hanna (Fischer) Stoll in the family farm home near Indiahoma. He attended Indiahoma Public Schools, graduating with the Class 1957. He participated in basketball, baseball and FFA.

