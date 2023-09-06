Memorial service for Ruben Lawrence Stoll, age 84, of Indiahoma, will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, 305 Main Street, Indiahoma, with Rev. Les Banks officiating. Mr. Stoll passed away on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Ayers Nursing Home in Snyder. Inurnment will follow at IOOF Cemetery, Indiahoma, under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home.
Ruben was born on April 21, 1939, to Dan Sr. and Hanna (Fischer) Stoll in the family farm home near Indiahoma. He attended Indiahoma Public Schools, graduating with the Class 1957. He participated in basketball, baseball and FFA.
During his senior year, he met Bobbie Mallow at a basketball game. They married the next year and made their home on a farm south of Indiahoma. Ruben was a farmer and rancher for many years. He enjoyed watching his children play basketball and show their animals at the livestock shows. He was named an honorary member of the Indiahoma FFA. He also served his community as a member of the Indiahoma School Board, the Comanche County ASCS Board, and the Tillman County Rural Water District Board.
In 1994, he and Bobbie went to Kuwait where they worked five years for ITT. After returning, Ruben gave up farming but continued to raise cattle until he retired due to his health.
Ruben is survived by his wife, Bobbie, of the home; one son, Ricky Stoll and his wife Barbara of Indiahoma; one daughter, Sheila Tripp of Seminole; three granddaughters: Lacey Stodle, Kelsey Guidry, and Sarah Stoll; two step-grandsons: Matthew Johns and Cody Johns; one great-granddaughter, Norah Stodle; one brother, Dan Stoll Jr. and his wife Pat; one sister, Elfreda Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dan Sr. and Hanna Stoll; son, Steve Stoll; brother, Raymond Stoll; and two sisters: Vera Allen and Shirley Buchwald.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Department in memory of Ruben Lawrence Stoll.
The service may be viewed on FBC Indiahoma Facebook page.