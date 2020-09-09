Ruben C. Cavazos, age 67, of Lawton passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.
Ruben was born on September 4, 1952 in Matamoras, Ohio to Joseph and Eloisa Cuellar Cavazos. In high school, he was a member of the ROTC. After high school, he served four years with the United States Marine Corp and nineteen years with the United States Army. He served and fought during the Vietnam War and Desert Strom and earned numerous awards, medals and commendations during his service. Ruben was a lifetime LACC member and a member of the American Legion. After his military serve, he worked at Goodyear for ten years and GEO before retiring. He was generous to a fault and was admired and beloved by everyone who knew him. His wife Paula said, “He’s the best friend in the world and he’s my husband”. He set the bar on how to be a gentleman, friend, parent, brother, husband, grandparent and all-around good person. In his free time, Ruben enjoyed shooting pool, dancing, laughing and living life to the fullest, but most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Eloisa Cuellar Cavazos; two brothers, Henry Cavazos and Reynoldo Cavazos and one sister, Gloria Garcia, Ruben is survived by his wife, Paula Lacaran of Lawton; three daughters, Cynthia Cavazos-Vazquez of Lawton, Karissa Hinojosa of Rosharon Texas and Veronica Kappen of Alabaster Alabama; three sisters, Rosa Sanchez of San Antonio, Dora Cavazos of Pawpaw Michigan and Alma Eden of San Antonio and fourteen grandchildren along with countless extended family and friends throughout the United States.
Funeral services for Ruben C. Cavazos will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 12:00 Pm at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin.
The family will have a visitation on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Whinery-Huddleston.
