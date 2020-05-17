Homegoing Service for Reuben Allen Bond, Jr., will be at 7:30 a.m., Friday, May 22, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue) in Lawton.
VIEWING/WAKE SERVICES: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020 in the funeral chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
Reuben was born August 5, 1969 in Manhattan, NY. He attended school in Windsor, NC (Bertie High School) and college at Shaw University in Raleigh, NC.
He joined the U. S. Army and medically retired. He was a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita; 3-sons, Patrick Russell, Adyn, and Austin Bond; his sister, Erika Vines and his loving mother, Patricia Bond.