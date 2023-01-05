Graveside service for Royse L. Samples, 92, of Cache, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at Cache Cemetery, Cache, with Rev. Luke Harper, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Cache officiating.
Mr. Samples passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in Lawton.
Royse was born on July 27, 1930 in Frederick, to Royse L. Samples, Sr and Ella (Calloway) Samples. He grew up in Hollister and Grandfield, graduating from Grandfield High School in 1948. At the age of 14, while in school, Royse obtained his pilot license and bought his first airplane. He crop dusted and also drove a school bus after school. He was a great baseball player while in school and after he graduated. He loved Mickey Mantle. He met the love of his life, Sheila Mae Rombold in September of 1950 and they married on Nov. 22, 1950 and they were married for 71 years when Mrs. Samples passed away in March of 2022. He served in the United States Army for two years and then attended Southeastern University in Durant. He then worked as a school teacher, principal and superintendent for the next 15 years and was named teacher of the year before starting his career in civil service and retired as the Safety Officer at Fort Sill. Royse spent the next 20 plus years as a Cache district school bus driver. He received the Oklahoma School Bus Driver of the year, retiring at the age of 89 years old. In the early 70’s, he built a super modified race car that was driven at the Lawton Speedway. He also enjoyed playing bingo.
He is survived by his daughters: Marla White and husband, James of Indiahoma, and Loretta VanBuren of Cache; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren, plus a host of other loving family and friends.
Royse is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sheila Samples; and his daughter, Terri Calhoun.