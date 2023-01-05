Royce Edward Blackdeer, Caa Heesga (White Antlers), 71, passed away Jan. 2, 2023 in Anadarko. He was born Aug. 24, 1951 in Black River Falls, Wisconsin to Wilbur and Emily (Waukon) Blackdeer. He graduated from Black River Falls in 1970, he later went on to attend Haskell Indian Junior College in Lawrence, KS. While there he met the love of his life, Melva an enrolled member of the Kiowa Tribe. They were married there in May 1973. He graduated in December 1974. Together they would settle down in Oklahoma. Later in his career he attended USAO in Chickasha, majoring in accounting. Starting in Oklahoma he worked at Carnegie Hospital as a bookkeeper, then went on to work for the former Indian Action Team in Apache as a bookkeeper. In April 1976 he began his Federal career with the United States Department of Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs at Anadarko Area Office as a Clerk-Typist in Self Determination with Dr. Aaron Dry and Gary Rogers. He celebrated his 45th year there in April 2022 with the U.S. Government where he continued to work. In 1981, Royce assisted in the process of a restructuring program taking place at the Anadarko Area Office. The restructuring of the local area office was intended to separate from the other regional Oklahoma Area offices. The Anadarko office had up until that time had been dependent on primarily for housekeeping functions. In 1982, there was a computer room established at the Anadarko area office that was the first of its kind in the country that would soon be able to store and receive data from the other field agencies and transmit that information to the Albuquerque BIA office. He proudly achieved numerous Awards for Special Achievements during his time. He attended trainings which meant he had to travel from coast to coast, hoping to one day take his family to these states. Eventually his enjoyment was being able take and show his family what a beautiful nation we live in, thanks to his job. His spare time he loved to run, that passion then led him to become a former member of the Oklahoma Indian Running Club. The 80’s and 90’s many Saturday mornings were spent running a 10k or 5k road race somewhere in the state. When he wasn’t running a road race he would be coaching or assisting as a referee with the Anadarko Youth Soccer League. Royce was also a Co-Treasurer for the Riverside Booster Club to assist with expenses incurred in the Athletic Dept. He was grateful to have met numerous tribal students that came from across the nation. He was a member of the Kiowa County Handgame Team. This team consisted of the Adam Kaulaity and Melvin Geionety families. His passion was growing up learning his tribal heritage which took him to numerous Pow-Wows across the nation. He was a fancy war dancer, showcasing his dance skills beginning at Stand Rock Ceremonials in Wisconsin Dells. Though he was no longer able to dance he would still attend various Pow-Wows in Oklahoma and other states. He loved meeting old friends at these gatherings and making new friends along the way. He was in awe of those dancers who were still able to enter that circle and participate. He also enjoyed attending numerous music concerts, sporting events, and performance plays. Another enjoyment was watching sports of his favorite teams: Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, Oklahoma City Thunder, University of Oklahoma Sooners Football and Ladies Softball.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Wilbur and Emily (Waukon) Blackdeer; sisters: Gladys (Blackdeer) Cloud; Ida (Blackdeer) Carrier, and Marcella (Blackdeer) Cloud; brothers: Arlie Blackdeer; Bennett Blackdeer and Forrest Blackdeer; Their beloved Fur baby, Brodie, and in-laws: Melvin and Thelma Geionety.