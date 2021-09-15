APACHE — Roy W. Scammahorn, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Roy was born July 28, 1932, south of Apache to Earl and Emma Scammahorn. He grew up in the Apache area, graduating from Elgin High School. Roy proudly served two years in the United States Navy on the aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard. Roy married Carra Sue Lumpkin on Jan. 11, 1958, in Apache, and together they raised four children: Beki, Cindy, Mike and Jeff. Roy worked civil service at Fort Sill as a mobile equipment operator and retired after many years of service. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Apache.
Roy will be remembered for being extremely loyal to his family and friends. Although he didn’t often say it, he showed his love and dedication through his acts of service. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labor with the community. Many members of his family recall leaving his house with a bag of groceries or a tank full of gas.
Roy is survived by his wife, Carra Sue Scammahorn; daughter, Beki Linton of Apache, and family; daughter Cindy Cole of Yukon, and family; son Mike Scammahorn of Yukon, and family; and son Jeff Scammahorn of Norman, and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Emma Scammahorn; brother Clyde Scammahorn; and sisters: Pauline Dodson and Edna Squyers.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 16, 5:30-7 p.m. at Crews Funeral Home in Apache. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, at First Baptist Church of Apache officiated by Pastor Jon Syverson. The family respectfully requests that face coverings be worn at the discretion of the attendees. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery of Apache under the direction of Crews Funeral Home.
