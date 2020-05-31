Roy Lee Elkins of Walters, Oklahoma went to be with the Lord on May 25, 2020.
Roy was born March 15, 1946 to James Thomas and Wilma Ruth Elkins at Columbus, Ohio. He was raised in Cocoa, FL where he graduated from Cocoa High School in 1969.He graduated from TSTI and Amarillo College in Amarillo, TX and studied Journalism at Cameron University in Lawton, OK.
Roy loved delivering meals to seniors and their pets in Walters, digging in his garden/man cave and attending Lawton-Ft. Sill United Pentecostal Church. He loved his God, country, family, friends and loved to serve others. He is dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Rachel Ann Elkins, a brother Jim Elkins and first wife Kathy Luginbyhl Elkins.
Roy is survived by his beloved wife Pat Tilley of the home, two sisters MaryAnn Bolerjack of Florida and Jeanne Gray of Amarillo, TX, his brother Tommy Wood of Burleson, TX, his daughters Mel Elkins and Melissa Luginbyhl of Amarillo, TX, son Chris Tilley and Lisa of Comanche, OK, three grandgirls Samantha, Rachel and Sara, and a multitude of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lawton-Ft. Sill United Pentecostal Church P O Box 3601, Lawton, OK 73502 or Walters Senior Nutrition Center P O Box 452, Walters, OK 73572
A private memorial service will be held at a later time.