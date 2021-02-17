Funeral service for Roy Harvey Jr., 61, of Sterling, will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at the Fletcher Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the Sterling Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday from Noon until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Harvey Jr. passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at his home in Sterling, at the age of 61.
Roy Harvey Jr. was born on May 15, 1959 in Dallas, PA to Roy and Charlotte (Powell) Harvey. At the age of 17, Roy joined the United States Army where he retired after over 20 years honorably. Roy was a jack of all trades that family and friends knew they could call on to help fix anything.
Roy is survived by his daughter, Lydia Harvey; his parents: Roy and Charlotte Harvey; four brothers: Frank Harvey and his wife Jane; Glen Harvey and his wife Margo; Ralph Harvey, and Rick Harvey and his wife Rose; four sisters: Barbara Cook; Brenda Chipego; Charlotte Harvey, and Linda Carr and her husband Earl; 26 nieces and nephews; and 23 great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Harvey and his brother, Terry Harvey.
An online guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.