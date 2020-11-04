Roy Don Bennett, age 78, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his residence.
Roy was born on March 28, 1942 in Lawton to Clarence and Ola Adams Bennett. He graduated from Lawton High School in 1961 and then attended Cameron University. Roy attended University Church of Christ most of his life. He helped in the raising of several nieces and nephews. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling but most of all, Roy loved spending time with family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ola Adams Bennett; three brothers, Jack Bennett, Jimmy Dale Bennett and Terry Howard Bennett; one sister, Bobbie Joyce Mullins; two nephews, Jimmy Dale Bennett Jr. and Terry Boyd Bennett and one niece, Donna Lynn Bennett Fletcher, Roy is survived by two brothers, Tommy Bennett and wife June of Lawton and Jerry Bennett and wife Karen of Elgin and two sisters, Letha Owens of Lawton and Kay Ray and husband John of San Antonio along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and close friends.
A special thank you to the Lawton Fire Department and Elara Caring for their kindness and support.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Funeral services for Roy Don Bennett will be on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM at University Church of Christ, interment will follow at Cache Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Service.