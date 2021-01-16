Roy Daniel (RD) Lindley passed away on Jan. 1, 2021 in Lawton.
He was born June 23, 1943 to Delmer and Helen Iona McPherson Lindley.
Roy loved his family, cooking, fishing, and reading his Louis L’Amour books. He retired from the City of Lawton and made many lifelong friendships there.
He is survived by a daughter, Rhonda Sue Lindley-Runyon; granddaughter, Holly RoseAnn Hoffmann Warner; great-grandson, Hayden Jacob Warner; grandson, Jacob Delmer Hoffmann; great-grandson, Levi John Hoffmann and great-granddaughter Emma Rose Hoffmann; sons: Billy Lewis DeVine; John Lester DeVine; grandson, Daniel Lee DeVine and numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren; siblings: Delmer Dwayne Lindley Sr.; Shirley Ann Moore, and Ruby Elizabeth Holder.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Rose Lindley; daughter, Donna Kathleen Gill; siblings Billie Faye Evans; Wanda Whitehead; Virgil Lindley Sr.; and James William Lindley.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family will schedule a memorial service at a later date.