Funeral service for Roy Benjamin Aldridge, 96, of Apache, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Apache with Rev. John Syverson, pastor, officiating.
Mr. Aldridge passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Lawton.
Burial with military honors will be at Fairview Cemetery, Apache under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home.
Roy Benjamin Aldridge was born on Nov. 28, 1925, in Wewoka, to Clyde and Myrtle (Archer) Aldridge. He shared this special day with his twin brother, Troy. Roy knew hard work from an early age and he, his brothers and sisters worked the family farm. He continued that hard work and love of farming his entire life.
Roy was a Veteran of World War II. He didn’t always jump to talk about his military service but if you had enough time, coffee or sweets you could hear firsthand about the Nuremberg Trials and how he met and played an impromptu baseball game with Joe Dimaggio. He was honorably discharged in November of 1946.
On March 27, 1948, Roy married the love of his life, Norma Jean Derby. They shared 57 amazing years together. During that time Roy worked and retired from Dolese as a superintendent after 30 plus years. After retirement “Uncle Roy” enjoyed a life of family , farming, square dancing, camping and love.
Uncle Roy became a very avid softball fan and a permanent fixture at the field. He loved his Lady Warriors.
Roy was preceded in death by “the boss” and love of his life, Norma; his twin brother, Troy; his parents, Clyde and Myrtle, three sets of twin siblings: Herbert and Elsie, Merle and Pearl, Billy and Betty Ruth and a sister, Maudie.
Uncle Roy is survived and will always be loved and remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Viewing will be held at the Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.