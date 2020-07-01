Funeral arrangements for Routh Becker, age 97, of Lawton, are pending with Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Mrs. Becker passed away Sunday, July 28, 2020 in Lawton.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.
Funeral arrangements for Routh Becker, age 97, of Lawton, are pending with Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Mrs. Becker passed away Sunday, July 28, 2020 in Lawton.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.