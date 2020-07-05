Graveside funeral service for Routh Becker will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Highland Cemetery. A larger memorial celebrating her life will be scheduled later, probably late August, to allow family who live away and in Oregon to attend.
The family will greet friends from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at the funeral home.
Routh Becker went to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born December 31, 1922 in Fort Worth, Texas, the middle child of William A. Kendall and Frances E. Scarborough.
The family came to Fort Sill, Oklahoma in 1926. She grew up in the Lawton-Fort Sill community, attending
Lawton Public Schools and was a 1940 graduate of Lawton High School. While attending Cameron State Agricultural College in the early 1940s she took a position with the Lawton Public Schools as secretary to the Superintendent of Schools and the Clerk of the Board of Education.
She married Glenn V. Becker on June 5, 1942. They were owners of the Becker Funeral Home, which was established in 1940, for many years. A licensed funeral director, she worked with her husband until their retirement.
Routh accepted Jesus as her saviour in 1933 and joined Lawton First Baptist Church. As an active member she participated in many leadership opportunities and activities which blessed her life thru the years. She remained an active member until her death.
She was a member and past president of the Entre Nous Club. In 2012 she was awarded life membership, having been a member over 40 years. She was also a member and past president of Lawton Book and Play Review Club and as a porcelain artist she enjoyed painting with other artists each week.
Her most cherished gifts to the world are her children and extended family who survive her. Daughter, Janet Rose Lambert, Beaverton, Oregon; Son, Gary Alan Becker and wife Karen, Vinita, Oklahoma; Grandsons, Todd Kendall Lambert and wife Lisa and Chad Thayer Lambert and wife Erin; also, three generations of special nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband of 57 years, an infant son, Stuart Gregg Becker, and sisters, Dorothy F. Duffey and Betty K. Smith, preceded her in death.
She loved her family and friends and enjoyed life. A few weeks before her death, she asked Janet to make sure this statement was added to her obituary: Remember her as you saw her last, happy and smiling. Routh requested that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to any good cause which helps others.
