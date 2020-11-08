Roswitha ‘Rose’ Krummrei was born Roswitha Peter on April 20, 1941, in Romerstadt of then occupied Sudentenland and now Rýmaov, Czech Republic. As a child during the war, Rose and her family migrated to Germany where they settled in Karlsruhe.
Rose met William Krummrei and they married in 1961. Bill served in the U.S. Army, and together they raised four children. The military enabled Rose and her family to live much of their lives in Germany as well as various places in the United States. The Krummrei family ultimately retired to Ft. Sill in Lawton OK in 1986. Living in a military community, Rose made a number of friends who had also lived in Germany, and it gave her great joy to be able to remain fluent in her native language.
Rose was a loving, generous wife, mother and grandmother. She was gifted in her ability to make bountiful meals for friends and family with warmth and comfort. Her welcoming home was adorned with special mementos, especially from her beloved Germany.
After retiring to Lawton, Rose and Bill enjoyed visiting local sites, especially zoos, which appealed to her special love of animals. Rose and Bill enjoyed traveling to Branson, Missouri, for lively entertainment and fun dining. She enjoyed shopping, mostly for the joy of sharing gifts with others. Nothing gave her more pleasure, though, than to spend time with her children and grandchildren.
As a spectacular sunset lit the sky on Thursday November 5, 2020, Roswitha Krummrei’s gentle spirit left peacefully with family present.
Rose was preceded in death by her mother, Hilda Warlich; father, Franz Peter; step father, Gerhard Warlich; sister, Maria; and brothers, Hans Scholz and Franz Peter.
Roswitha is survived by her husband, William Krummrei; brothers, Gunther and Anton Scholz of Germany; son, Patrick (Susan) of Colorado; daughter, Deonne Linzie (Rick) of Michigan; daughter, Belinda Stairs of Washington; son, James (Billie) of Oklahoma; and six grandchildren, Hilary, Haven and Hunter Linzie, Samantha and Joshua Stairs, and Chloe Krummrei.
The entire Krummrei family, on behalf of Roswitha, would like to share a deep appreciation for the compassionate and competent care of the staff at Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Charitable donations may be made to the Oklahoma Humane Society in her memory.
Online condolences may be shared at www.havenbrookfuneralhome.com.