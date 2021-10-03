Graveside service for Rosmarie Marta Margarethe Matkowsky, 86, of Fort Worth, Texas will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Mrs. Matkowsky passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
A special viewing and visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Rosmarie was born on July 29, 1935 in Danzig, Prussia to Guenther and Matilde (Knoess) Fischer von Berg where the family lived until the war began and her mother along with six children walked 800 miles to Crailsheim, Germany where they lived for a few years. After graduating high school, she continued her education in Stuttgart, Germany and London, England. Rosmarie married and had two children, John and Kelley. She worked as a travel agent while traveling the world herself. She met Steven Matkowsky and they married on April 25, 1985 in Denmark. They traveled with the military and when Steven retired, they lived in Germany for several years before moving to Fort Worth, Texas in 2018. Rosmarie was fearless and enjoyed traveling to places such as Australia, Russia, Italy, France and Africa. She would not leave the house unless she was dressed immaculately and was always the life of the party. She will be missed.
She is survived by her husband, Steven Matkowsky, of the home; her son and daughter-in-law, John Eric and Nancy Hahesy, of Menlo Park, CA; her daughter and son-in-law, Kelley Hahesy-Bass and Randy Bass, of Lawton; two sisters and a brother-in-law: Baerbl and Dr. Timothy ffytche, of London, England and Ursula Gusinde, of Flein, Germany; her brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Hans Dieter and Tea Fischer, of Oedheim, Germany; her granddaughter, Remi Bass; and many other loving family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Guenther and Matilde Fischer von Berg; and two brothers: Gottlob Fischer and Rudolf Fischer and sister-in-law, Hannelore Fischer; and her brother-in-law, Max Gusinde.