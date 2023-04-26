Memorial service for Rosita Pamplin will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, in First Baptist Church with Rev. Tom Willoughby officiating.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 5:10 am
Private family interment will be in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Rosita Pamplin died Monday, April 24, 2023 in Lawton at the age of 89. She was born May 11, 1933 in Lawton to Pablo and Viola (Prichard) Cuaron. She grew up in Lawton and was a 1951 graduate of Lawton High School.
She married Alfred “Al” Pamplin on Feb. 9, 1951 at Cameron Baptist Church in Lawton. Al preceded her in death on Feb. 16, 2009. She worked as a secretary with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and retired from the Oklahoma Department Rehabilitation Services.
Rosita had been a member of Bethel Baptist Church for many years before joining First Baptist Church where she served faithfully, volunteering her time and talents wherever needed. She also served as a volunteer at McMahon Tomlinson Nursing Center for 10 years and at Brookridge Retirement Center for two years. She enjoyed golfing, fishing, cross stitch, crossword puzzles, coloring and especially visiting with people.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Holland and her husband, Herman; her son, Wayne Pamplin and Sheela McKenney; four grandchildren and their spouses: Jared Holland and Leslie; Jaymi Smith and Brent; Sebrina Martinez and Nick and Chasity Wagner and Jeremy; and nine great-grandchildren: Kayleigh and A.J. Martinez; Kayden and Korben Holland; Isabel and Collier Smith and Makayla; Makynzie and Jaxon Wagner.
Her parents, a daughter, Paula Wise, and her stepfather, Eugene Crump, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 501 SW B Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma 73501.
The family would like to thank First Baptist Church, McMahon Tomlinson Nursing Center, Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Brookridge Retirement Community for the love and care their mother and grandmother received.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
