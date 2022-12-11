Word has been received of the death of Rosemary Rosenthal, 74, of Lawton.
Mrs. Rosenthal passed away Dec. 9, 2022.
At Rosemary’s request, no services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Rosemary was born on Jan. 28, 1948 in Pittsburgh, PA. Her parents were Margarite and Morris Block. She grew up in Pittsburgh where she attended school. She worked as a key punch operator for a while before starting her family. She moved to Lawton in 1981 and was a florist for many years at Flower’s by Bridgette before retiring. Rosemary married Michael Rosenthal in December of 1995 and they made Lawton their home. She enjoyed all things Art Deco, watching old black and white movies, and was an avid lover of dogs. Her puppy, Parker, will miss her along with her entire family.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Rosenthal, of the home; her son, Michael Jones, of Lawton; her daughter, Melissa Jones, of Pittsburgh, PA; three grandchildren: Nicholas Wamsley, Montana DelCiello and Chase Jones.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Margarite and Morris Block and Joseph Harding; her brother, Joseph Harding; her sister, Helen Wallace; and her grandchildren: Alexandra Jones and Brianna Jones.