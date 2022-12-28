Roselyn Marie Onco, 74, of Lawton went to her Heavenly home on Dec. 18, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life service for her on Dec. 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home in Lawton. There will be a meal served at the Comanche Reform Church following the services.
Roselyn was born on May 1, 1948, in Lawton to Holly Onco Sr. and Easlyn (Wolf) Onco. She was a proud enrolled member of the Kiowa Tribe. Roselyn grew up in the Hobart area where she attended elementary school. Then at a young age moved with her family to the Elgin area where she had attended junior high and high school. Roselyn also loved playing basketball. She eventually received her GED. Roselyn also attended the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center in Fort Cobb where she studied and received her Culinary Arts degree. She also won a few awards for her food displays that made the newspaper.
Roselyn eventually moved to Okmulgee where she worked as a secretary for the Creek Nation for a few years. While working there she had also met Will Sampson, who became a good friend of hers. Roselyn worked for the Comanche Nation for many years. Her first employment was with the Comanche Nation Casino where she was a manager for the Mustang Grill. Everyone loved her hamburgers and she got to meet Smokey Robinson and prepared the food for him and his crew. Her second employment, Roselyn was an Administrative Assistant for the Comanche Nation Residential Youth Shelter, where she was employed for nine years and 18 months. She loved working at this job where she touched so many children’s lives.
Roselyn eventually retired from The CRYS center on Jan. 31, 2018. Roselyn was a member of the Mt. Scott Kiowa Methodist Church. She also attended Petartsy Methodist in Richard Spur and First Baptist Central in Lawton. She loved going to church and she loved the Lord. Roselyn loved spending time with her family and friends. Rosie loved being with her grandchildren and her only great grandson, Ludociel. Roselyn also loved bead working and embroidering. She enjoyed watching Hallmark and Christmas shows. She had a love for animals. She also had a big heart for helping people in need. She was an avid OU Sooners and OKC Thunder fan. Lastly, she enjoyed cooking for her family.
Roselyn is survived by two sons: Gordon Ray Chasenah of the home and Dennis Pocowatchit Jr. of Lawton; three daughters: Annissa Chasenah and Kenny of Lawton; Amy Chasenah of the home, and Priscilla Stillwell and Wesley of Lawton; two sisters: Anita Johnson of Walters and Cheryl Onco of Duncan; two brothers: Ricky Mahan of Kansas and Newton Onco of Lawton; four grandchildren: Joshua Redbird and Andrea of Lawton; Jeremy Redbird of the home, Nani of New Mexico and Andre of New Mexico; one great-grandson, Ludociel Redbird of Lawton, and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Roselyn was preceded in death by her parents, Holly Sr. and Easlyn Onco; one sister, Lynnette Carlson; two brothers: Holly (Sonny) Onco Jr. and Eastman Onco.