Roselyn Marie Onco, 74, of Lawton went to her Heavenly home on Dec. 18, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life service for her on Dec. 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home in Lawton. There will be a meal served at the Comanche Reform Church following the services.

Roselyn was born on May 1, 1948, in Lawton to Holly Onco Sr. and Easlyn (Wolf) Onco. She was a proud enrolled member of the Kiowa Tribe. Roselyn grew up in the Hobart area where she attended elementary school. Then at a young age moved with her family to the Elgin area where she had attended junior high and high school. Roselyn also loved playing basketball. She eventually received her GED. Roselyn also attended the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center in Fort Cobb where she studied and received her Culinary Arts degree. She also won a few awards for her food displays that made the newspaper.