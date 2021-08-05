Funeral services for Rosella Lavin, 94, Walters, will be at First Baptist Church, Walters, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., Dr. Jack Jacob officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters with burial in the Walters Cemetery. Visitation Friday evening from 6-8 p.m..
Frances Rosella “Rosie” Lavin was born to Jim Shelton and Tessie Ruth (Wampler) Stover on Sept. 26, 1926, 10 miles west of Walters and departed this life in Lawton on Aug. 2, 2021 at the age of 94 years, 10 months and 7 days.
Rosella grew up west of Walters, graduating from Ahpeatone High School in 1944 and went on to graduate from Cameron College in 1946 where she was a member of Beta Sigma Phi. She worked for Prudential Insurance Company in Lawton and for the City of Enid while living there for a time. On May 1, 1950, Rosella married Wesley Lavin, Sr. at Walters, and to the union a son was born. For many years she was engaged in farming and ranching in Oklahoma and Colorado and did the cooking for the harvest crew. She and Wes Sr. also owned and operated Lavin Equipment in Walters. She also worked for the Walters Information Center, then worked as a caregiver from 1994-2007, serving the last three of those years of caregiving with Indian Territory Home Health and Hospice.
Rosella grew up faithfully attending Emerson Baptist Church west of Walters, and eventually served as a faithful member and Sunday School teacher for many years at First Baptist Church in Walters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Tessie Stover; and her husband, Wesley Clarence Lavin Sr.
Survivors include her son, Wesley Clarence Lavin Jr., of Oklahoma City; her grandchildren: Ken Craig Lavin of Edmond; and Jennifer Lynn Lavin of Nickerson, KS; a great-grandson, Braylen Lavin; her sister, Dorotha Ruth Bonner of Lawton; a brother, Jimmy Ray Stover of Corpus Christi, TX; other relatives and friends.