Memorial service for Rose Mary Hopkins, age 69, of Henrietta, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Grandfield with Dr. Tony Nickel, pastor, officiating.
Rosemary passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, in Wichita Falls, Texas. She will be laid to rest in Devol. Arrangements are under the direction of Orr Gray Gish Funeral Home, of Frederick.
She was born Nov. 11, 1951, to Robert and Helen Hopkins. She was raised in Devol, and attended school at Big Pasture in Randlett. Rose went on to get a degree in nursing, she was an RN for 30 years and retired in 2014 as Director of Nurses at Rolling Meadows Retirement Community in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Rose was preceded in death by both of her parents: Robert and Helen Hopkins; her first husband, C. R. Nunn, her second husband, David Winbourn; and her sister-in-law, Shannon Hopkins.
She is survived by her three children: John Nunn and wife Sherry; Jamie Brock and husband Michael; and Stacie Rangel and husband Gino; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her brother, Gayle Hopkins; her sister, Robbie Lawson and husband Dan and numerous nieces and nephews.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at: OrrGrayGishfuneralhome. com