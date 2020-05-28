Funeral service for Rose Marilyn Rabon, 73 of Lawton, Oklahoma is pending with Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home. She passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Lawton, Oklahoma.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.
