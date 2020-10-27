Rose Marie (Pahcoddy) Apauty 77 went to her Heavenly Home on Thursday October 22, 2020 in Lawton.
Graveside service will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday October 29, 2020 at the Cache KCA Cemetery with Pastor Matt Asetamy officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 until 12 PM at the funeral home.
Rose Marie was born on March 18, 1943 to Ina Bell and Lee Pahcoddy Sr. in Anadarko. Rose Marie (Rusty) was a member of the First Church of the Nazerene.
Rusty married the love of her life Arnold Apauty on November 3, 1973 in Wichita Falls, Texas they were married for 47 years. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, going to church or listening to church on the radio.
Rusty is survived by: her son and daughter in law Vandal Arnell Apauty and Christina; two daughters: Tori Ann (Portillo) Apauty and Trecil Silverhorn; two grandsons: M.J. and Nate Portillo of Lawton; grandson Jimmy Tahpay of the Home; two young ladies: Clovia and Rebecca Tahmahkera that Rusty and Arnold took as their own and help raise; Clovia’s children Keesha, Kelsey, Cierra and Nathan Tahmahkera; three sisters and their husbands: Ramona and Roland Apauty, Danita and Billy Haury and Donna (Luna) Hanson; two brothers: Lee Pahcoddy Jr. and wife Cherri; Frank Luna Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews, grandkids, great grandkids that she loved dearly and wants you all to Remember what your Grandpa/uncle Arnold said: Keep on Keepin on until we all meet again.
Rose Marie (Rusty)is preceded in death by: her beloved husband Arnold Apauty; her parents: Ina Bell Luna and Lee and June Pahcoddy Sr., a brother Kenneth (Chick) Luna and a sister Karen (Luna) Clayton.
Face mask and social distancing required at the funeral home and at the cemetery.