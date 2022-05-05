Memorial service for Rose Marie Adams will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with her son, Layton Adams, Wichita Falls, Texas officiating.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Rose Marie Adams, 65, of Lawton passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at her home in Lawton. She was born Nov. 1, 1956, on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation, South Dakota to Roy and Olivia (Valandra) Giroux. She graduated in 1974 from the Sherman Indian School in Riverside, California. In the late 1980’s she moved to Lawton, which became her home away from home. Rose was family oriented and touched many people’s lives. One of her greatest talents was cooking, which she was known for by close friends and family. Her hobbies were being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She also enjoyed going to the casino. She spent her last few years working as a clerk at Serco.
She is survived by her three daughters: Teresa Solorzano, Tanya Solorzano, Jessi Barrera; her son Layton Adams; seven grandchildren: Mealique Solorzano, Montrell Solorzano, Mason Brave, Jordan Brave, Bryson Brave, Goldie Brave, Olivia Adams; great-grandson, Saint Solorzano; four sisters: Alice Payne, Rebecca Reynolds, Jo Colombe, Carmen Hicks and her ex-husband Robert Adams.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, William Giroux and Gene Hicks.