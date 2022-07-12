Memorial service for Rose Marie A. Langford will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Joe Charles of Apache, Oklahoma officiating.
Placement of the urn in the Fort Sill National Cemetery Columbarium, Elgin, will follow.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Rose Marie A. Langford, 65, of Lawton, passed away suddenly Friday, June 29, 2022, in Lawton. She was born Feb. 8, 1957 in Detroit, Michigan to Donald and Elsie (Zeegers) Martens. Rose Marie grew up in Michigan and graduated from Finney High School in 1975. Rose Marie later met Tony Langford while they were working at a plastic injection factory in Michigan making car parts. Rose Marie and Tony were married on May 18, 1995 in Michigan. The couple moved to Colorado and worked several different jobs there. In 2011, they moved to Lawton where they held jobs at Goodwill and Braum’s. Rose Marie liked going to garage sells and estate sells, riding her horse, and flower gardening. She cherished spending time with and doing things with her husband. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Rose Marie is survived by her husband of the home; one brother, Daniel Martens of Detroit, Michigan; one niece, Danielle Martens of Michigan; three uncles-in-law; four cousins, and three second cousins.