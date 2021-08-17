Memorial service for Rose Markus will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with George Mayes, Pastor of Christ Fellowship Church, Lawton officiating.
Rose (Klein) Markus of Geronimo, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at the age of 80 years old in Lawton. She had just celebrated her 80th birthday in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 22, 2021. Rose Klein was the only child born to Alexander and Lina (Fischer) Klein on June 20, 1941, in Kassel, Germany. She married Sgt. First Class (Retired) Kenneth L. Markus, Jr. in April of 1960. Together they traveled the world through the US Army and raised three children; Jane, Shirley and Kenny. Rose loved garage sales and flea markets and loved finding a treasure or fine antiques at a great price. Rose was a volunteer at the Fort Sill Thrift Shop for over ten years and loved working there and enjoyed talking with the customers and her co-workers. She would make homemade cakes and bring them to the Thrift Shop. Everyone loved her cakes, especially her cheesecake. Rose knew so much and had many different talents. She never liked to brag but she knew how to bake amazing treats, work with wood, sewing, including crocheting king size afghans, knitting, did embroidery, painted beautiful pictures with watercolor and acrylic, and was a wickedly smart Scrabble player. She could crochet and knit anything! While Rose lived in Alpine, Arizona she would knit and crochet baby clothes and donate them to local charities.
She is survived by her husband, three children: daughter, Jane Markus-Houston, Lawton; daughter, Shirley North and husband Darrel of New Orleans, Louisiana; son, Kenneth R. Markus of Houston, Texas; adopted daughter, Linda Morgan-Goin of Lawton; grandchildren: Richard Houston of Chicago, Illinois; Kristen Windham, Tennessee; Darrel M. North, Wisconsin; Kenneth J Markus, Texas; four great-grandchildren, special friend Silvia Morgan, many cousins in Germany and many other friends.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents.
The family asks in lieu of flowers to send memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association online at www.alz.org.
