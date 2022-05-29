Funeral for Roscoe Wesley Scott III, 72, Lawton, will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.

Mr. Scott died May 21, 2022.

Visitation will be Monday, May 30, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Burial will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com

