Rosalind Grace King Singleton, age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020. Rosalind Grace King Singleton, affectionately known as “Roz” was born on August 22, 1941 in Lawton, OK. Rosalind was the oldest daughter of Grace Lois Sharp-King and “Prof” Herbert C. King.
Rosalind attended Lawton Public Schools and graduated from Douglas High School with the class of 1959. She attended Langston University and earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and later her master’s degree. She taught in Lawton, OK, Honolulu, HI, New Orleans, LA, and Jackson, MS public schools for over 30 years. Rosalind was a Diamond Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. and remained active for many years. The King Center in Lawton is named after her father, the late Coach H.C. King.
Rosalind married Colburn Lee Dorsey and had two sons, Colburn Lee Dorsey, Jr and Herbert C. Dorsey. Later in life, Rosalind met and married Henry Singleton and had a daughter Relenda Singleton Lee. They were married 30 years and later fostered and adopted a child. While married to Henry, they were stationed in many locations, including: Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Fort Polk, Louisiana and Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. After retirement from teaching in Jackson, Mississippi, they made their home in Savannah, Georgia to be near Henry’s family and where Rosalind was an active member of First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church.
Rosalind was the life of the party, small in stature but mighty. She was smart, funny to be around, and helped everyone she could. To have known her, was to love her. We will greatly miss her smile, her laughter and her karaoke singing and dancing, but probably not her cooking…it was not her thing. Everybody knows shopping was her thing, Anywhere, Anytime!
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, her sister, Carol “Cookie” King- Green, her brother Clarence King and her husband, Henry Singleton.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Colburn “Lee” Dorsey, Jr., of Lawton, OK, Herbert “Laddy” Dorsey (Sheryl),of Highland Village, TX, Jarvas Singleton of GA, and daughter, Relenda Singleton Lee of Virginia Beach, VA as well as five grandchildren, Colburn Dorsey, III, Cayla Dorsey, Chandler Dorsey, Kobe Lee and Jasmine Lee. Also her niece Cheryl Green-Caldwell (Teresa), three great nieces, Candyce Gilmore, Quiera Gilmore, Chanelle Caldwell and two great nephews, 1st LT Exter “Quay” Gilmore, IV (Aishling) and Gregory Caldwell, in-laws, many cousins and her best friend, Freddie Curtis of Savannah, GA.
A memorial service will be held at:
Mulkey- Mason Funeral Home
740 S. Edmonds
Lewisville, TX 75067
Friday, September 4th at 11 AM
Instructions — Observing service on computer/phone
Rosalind Singleton’s Memorial Service Viewing information
September 4, 2020
11:00 -12:00 Noon.
Mulkey Mason Funeral home
Lewisville, TX
GoTo Zoom.Com
Meeting ID — 9724364581
Pass Code MMFH972