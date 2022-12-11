Rosaleen B. King, 82, Altus, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at her home. Memorial services will be a 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in the Kincannon Memorial Chapel with Father Henry Yanju officiating. Arrangements are under the care of the Kincannon Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Rosaleen Brady was born on April 2, 1940 in Glasgow, Scotland to James L. and Margaret (McVey) Brady. She emigrated to England with her family where she developed her lifelong toughness by guarding her plate from her five brothers around the dinner table. Rosaleen attended Sedgley Park College in Manchester, England to become a teacher and started her career as an educator. She met a handsome United States Air Force airman, David G. King, and they were wed on Dec. 29, 1962. They started their life as globe hoppers and moved wherever the Air Force led them. This also started a trend of producing marvelous children. Marguerite Rose, David Ian, James Leo, and Michelle Marie were brought into this world and were taught the Godly morals and ethics Rosaleen held so strongly. (She also taught them educational things...during summer vacations, which were beneficial but not greatly appreciated.) Rosaleen loved God and shared her beautiful singing voice in church. She loved educating children, whether being paid or volunteering. Rosaleen received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the White House for over 4,000 hours of volunteer work. She touched countless lives with her patient impartment of knowledge.
We will miss her, her selfless love of helping others, and witty sense of humor. She has joined her true love in Heaven and has met our Lord, Jesus. She is no doubt proving her most often reiterated phrases of “Jesus loves you but I’m his favorite!”
Her parents, loving husband of 41 years, and three brothers, Leo, John, and Harry Brady, preceded her in death.
Survivors include four children: Marguerite Corgan; David King; James King and partner, Wes Batten, and Michelle Fisher and husband, Cory; three grandchildren: Corey Hicks and partner, Jessica Whitlock; Levi King, and Micah King; two brothers: Gerald Brady and wife, Christine, and Tony Brady and wife, Rosslyn; and a sister-in-law, Rita Brady.